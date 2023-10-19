Kheda Flogging: 4 Policemen Sentenced to 14 Days Jail, Order Stayed for 3 Months

Over a year after some Muslim men were publicly flogged by police officials in Gujarat's Kheda, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday, 19 October, sentenced four accused police personnel to 14 days of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000.
But, the verdict was stayed for 3 months after the accused requested the court for time to appeal against the order.
What did the court say? The bench, comprising of Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopihad, slammed the accused, calling the act of public flagging "inhumane" and "against humanity.
The court further observed that the accused had "defiled the human rights and dignity of the complainants as if they were conferred with the privilege to do so."
Background: On 3 October last year, a group of around 200 people had allegedly pelted stones at a garba event in the Undhela village and even damaged the Swaminarayan Temple in the area.
The next day, images and videos went viral on social media, showing police personnel publicly flogging some of the accused persons in the village, while the public cheered in the background.
Five victims had moved the Gujarat High Court last month, alleging police excesses, and arguing that flogging was violative of the guidelines that police officials are required to follow. while arresting or detaining people.
On 16 October this year, the victims refused to accept monetary compensation from the accused police officials.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)