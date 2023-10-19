Kheda Flogging: 4 Policemen Sentenced to 14 Days Jail, Order Stayed for 3 Months

Over a year after some Muslim men were publicly flogged by police officials in Gujarat's Kheda, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday, 19 October, sentenced four accused police personnel to 14 days of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000.

But, the verdict was stayed for 3 months after the accused requested the court for time to appeal against the order.

What did the court say? The bench, comprising of Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopihad, slammed the accused, calling the act of public flagging "inhumane" and "against humanity.