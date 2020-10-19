Kerala’s Plea Against Airport Lease to Adani Group Dismissed by HC

The state also alleged that its proposal to manage the airport had been sidelined by the Centre, even after it had offered to bid at the same scale as Adani Enterprises. Things caught on and even the Congress, which is in opposition in Kerala, joined the protest.

In 2019, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the original petition, which was then challenged before the Supreme Court. The apex court, in turn, set the judgement of the High Court aside, but sent it back to the highest judiciary in Kerala for a reexamination based on merit.