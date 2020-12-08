Kerala Will Not Implement New Farm Laws, To Approach SC This Week

The farmers protest in Delhi is not just related to the agriculture sector but the food security of every citizen in India, said Kerala’s Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar.

Reiterating the state government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court against the new farm laws passed by the union government, Minister Sunil Kumar spoke about the ‘danger that food security’ will come under if the laws were implemented.

“Every stage of farming, from sowing seeds to marketing the produce, will be under the control of corporate companies. There was hardly any discussion on the farm laws before they were passed in the Parliament. But the union government had detailed discussions with corporates. The big thought behind these farm laws is not to help the farmers, but the corporates. From railways and airports to banks, this government has been privatising everything. Bringing these new laws is a continuation of that process,” Sunil Kumar said, going live on his Facebook page.