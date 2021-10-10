Kerala To Get Heavy Rainfall in Next Few days: Orange Alert in 6 Districts
Kerala and Mahe have received actual rainfall of 102.7 mm in the week between 30 September and 6 October.
Kerala, which has been receiving heavy rainfall, will get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The IMD has issued an orange warning for six districts – meaning officials must be alert and be prepared – for 12 and 13 October.
Between 10 and 13 October, only five districts have been marked green, meaning there's no warning and no action is needed. A yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the districts on 10 and 11 October, meaning officials need to 'watch' and be updated. On 12 and 13 October, a yellow warning has been issued for four districts, apart from the six which have an orange warning.
The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are given an orange warning for 12 and 13 October, issued by the IMD at 4 pm on Saturday.
"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October 2021 (sic)," the IMD tweeted earlier on Saturday. It also said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days and over Maharashtra during next 3 days. Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 5 days."
Kerala and Mahe have received actual rainfall of 102.7 mm in the week between 30 September 30 and 6 October. It is a departure of 54% from normal rainfall (66.5 mm). In Lakshadweep, however, the actual rainfall was 2.2 mm less than normal. In its extended forecast, the IMD has noted that out of the 14 districts in Kerala, nine received large excess rainfall, two got excess rainfall, two others got normal and one had deficient rainfall. Mahe received rainfall in excess and Lakshadweep received normal rainfall.
The IMD has also predicted that a low-pressure area was very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea around 10 October. "It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards south Odisha & north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4 – 5 days," says the forecast.
Based on the forecast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall was predicted for the week of 8 to 14 October. Cumulatively, above normal rainfall is likely during this week.
(This was first published on The News Minute. It has been republished with permission.)
