Go to Pak: Teacher Asks Students for Not Accepting CAA; Suspended
A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, 16 January, after the Education department deputy director inquired into the incident following a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.
Several students had also complained to the headmaster of the Kodungallur girls higher secondary school against the teacher, who also allegedly used to speak in a sexually coloured manner to the students, officials said.
The teacher was suspended after a disciplinary committee found substance in the allegations against the teacher, they added.