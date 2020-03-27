Kerala Sub-Collector Skips Quarantine, Traced to His Home in UP

A routine visit to his residence by health workers revealed that the young officer had gone missing. Speaking to media, the district collector for Kollam, B Abdul Nazer said that his office has submitted a report to the state government and considers the actions by Anupam as “a grave lapse”. A probe has also been initiated to figure out why the officer left without informing the department. The collector has warned of stern action against the officer.

Soon after coming to know of his absence, Abdul Nazer contacted Anupam but was led to believe that he was under quarantine at Bengaluru with his brother, who is a doctor. Anupam claimed to have left Kerala on the same day he was asked to remain under quarantine.

The Kollam district collector, however, reached out to the police and asked them to trace Anupam’s location and found it to be at Kanpur, reported Malyalamanorama.