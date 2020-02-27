Kerala ‘Serial Killer’ Jolly Joseph Attempts Suicide in Jail
Forty-seven-year-old Jolly Joseph, prime accused in all six serial murders in Kerala’s Koodathayi, attempted to kill herself inside the Kozhikode district prison on Thursday, 27 February.
The incident happened in the morning with the accused using a sharp object to harm herself, police officials told The News Minute.
Joseph is admitted to the government hospital in Kozhikode and is reportedly stable.
“It happened at around 4:50 am on Thursday. There were three other inmates in the cell with Jolly. They immediately informed the warden. Following this, Jolly was first admitted to the district hospital and then the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Haridasan, who is part of the investigating team, told the news website.
Who is Jolly Joseph?
For more than two decades, Joseph, a beautician, had convinced an entire town, including her two sons, that she was a lecturer at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kozhikode. A lie, that has lesser significance since the six murders have been revealed, however, speaks volumes about the killer, say the police.
Between 2002 and 2016, she killed six using cyanide, including a one-year-old child. As each murder went undetected her confidence increased, the officer added.
While initial reports said that these murders were carried out for property, the police are now saying that each murder had its own motive, and she even managed in getting other family members to join her while executing these murders.
