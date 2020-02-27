Kerala ‘Serial Killer’ Jolly Joseph Attempts Suicide in Jail

Forty-seven-year-old Jolly Joseph, prime accused in all six serial murders in Kerala’s Koodathayi, attempted to kill herself inside the Kozhikode district prison on Thursday, 27 February.

The incident happened in the morning with the accused using a sharp object to harm herself, police officials told The News Minute.

Joseph is admitted to the government hospital in Kozhikode and is reportedly stable.

“It happened at around 4:50 am on Thursday. There were three other inmates in the cell with Jolly. They immediately informed the warden. Following this, Jolly was first admitted to the district hospital and then the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Haridasan, who is part of the investigating team, told the news website.