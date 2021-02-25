Kerala: RSS Worker Killed, BJP Calls For Hartal in Alappuzha
A big team of officials has been deployed to prevent escalation of violence at the spot.
Political rivalry has claimed the life of another young party worker in Kerala. On Wednesday, a 22-year-old RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by members of the SDPI. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Krishna aka Nandu, an RSS Shakha Mukhya Shikshak at Nagamkulangara in Vayalar panchayat of Alappuzha district.
According to the police, three RSS and SDPI workers were also badly injured in the clash between the two parties. A big team of officials has been deployed to prevent escalation of violence at the spot.
The violence broke out after a motorcade of the SDPI passed Nagamkulangara on Wednesday. According to reports, the SDPI held a meeting at Nagamkulangara two days ago as part of the state-wide protest and boycott campaign against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi was in Kasaragod last Sunday to inaugurate the BJP’s Vijay Yatra, a state-wide political tour ahead of the Assembly elections.
On Wednesday, the SDPI conducted one more protest march in Nagamkulangara where the RSS raised objections to certain provocative statements that the party workers used, resulting in a clash between the two parties.
Both sides held separate protest marches in the evening.
The SDPI is the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI).
The BJP has now called for a dawn to dusk hartal (6 am to 6 pm) across Alappuzha on Thursday.
