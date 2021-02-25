Kerala: RSS Worker Killed, BJP Calls For Hartal in Alappuzha

On Wednesday, the SDPI conducted one more protest march in Nagamkulangara where the RSS raised objections to certain provocative statements that the party workers used, resulting in a clash between the two parties.



Both sides held separate protest marches in the evening.

The SDPI is the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The BJP has now called for a dawn to dusk hartal (6 am to 6 pm) across Alappuzha on Thursday.



(This piece was originally published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission. Read the original story here.)