Kerala RS MP Detained in Mangaluru for Protesting During Curfew

The Mangaluru police on Saturday detained six CPI members, who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The six CPI members had gathered at Lalbagh Circle, located near the Mangaluru City Corporation building and had started shouting slogans. Among the protesters was Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam from Kerala.

This is the first protest since curfew was imposed in Mangaluru on Thursday night. The protest began at 11 am on Saturday; however, due to the curfew and section 144 being in place, the police personnel arrived at the spot within minutes and detained the protesters.

Protesters chanted, "Yediyurappa go back! Down down CAA!" and kept raising slogans as the police tried to detain them. They held up posters of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar with the words "Save Democracy" written on them.