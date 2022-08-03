Kerala Rains: 15 People Dead So Far, Over 200 Houses Damaged

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that three people died amid heavy rains in the state on Wednesday, 3 August, taking the death toll to 15 so far.

Further, a total of 30 houses have been destroyed, while 172 have been partially destroyed.

The CM also said that 178 relief camps have been set up across the state and 5,168 people are currently inhabiting them.

As per a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department, a red alert has been issued for five dams in the Idukki district and one dam in Pathanamthitta.