Kerala Promulgates Epidemic Diseases Ordinance to Tackle COVID-19

On Friday, 27 March, Kerala promulgated the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 to give the government more powers to deal with the coronavirus crisis.



The ordinance allows the state government to make any regulations:

(a) to prohibit any usage or act which the Government considers sufficient to spread or transmit epidemic diseases from person to person in any gathering, celebration, worship or other such activities within the State;

(b) to inspect the persons arriving in the State by air, rail, road, sea or any other means or in quarantine or isolation, as the case may be, in hospital, temporary accommodation, home or otherwise of persons suspected of being infected with any such disease by the officers authorised in the regulation or orders;

(c) to seal State borders for such period as may be deemed necessary;

(d) to impose restrictions on the operation of public and private transport;

(e) to prescribe social distancing norms;