Kerala-Origin Priyanca 1st New Zealand Minister with Indian Roots

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who has roots in the Indian state of Kerala, became the first from the country to be sworn as a Minister in New Zealand, as part of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s new cabinet. Priyanca, aged 41 years, became the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector.

Priyanca was born in Chennai and brought up in Singapore. She has roots at Paravur, Kochi, where her grandfather was a medical professional as well as a Communist.