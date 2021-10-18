Kerala: Search Still on for Ponnani Fishermen Who Went Missing Four Days Ago

Only Hamsakutty has been found. Four days ago, four fishermen including Hamsakutty had sailed into the sea from Ponnani of Kerala’s Malappuram. In the wee hours of the next morning – half past two at dawn – the boat capsized and the fishermen went missing.

Only Hamsakutty got rescued. Demanding that the search for their missing coworkers be intensified, a number of fishermen blocked the national highway in Ponnani on Sunday, 17 October sitting down on the roads amid heavy rain. The protest lasted for several minutes after which the police came to talk peace with them.

Fisheries Department Deputy Director Chithra M said in a release that the search has been going on for the missing fishermen in the last three days. The search is happening under the guidance of the fisheries department and the Coast Guard.