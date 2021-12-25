Kerala Political Killings: 5 RSS Workers Arrested in SDPI Leader Murder

Five people, involved in the killing of an SDPI leader in Kerala recently, have been taken into custody, police said on Friday, 24 December. All the five were directly involved in killing the SDPI leader KS Shan, ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare told PTI.

The police said the men in custody are RSS workers. V Sakhare is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the recent back-to-back murders of SDPI's Shan and BJP's OBC Morcha leader Ranjith Sreenivas.

The senior officer said the culprits who killed the BJP OBC Morcha leader have been identified and police teams have already gone to nab them. "We are working on that. They will also be caught," he said.