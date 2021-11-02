Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat Booked for 'Narcotics Jihad' Remark in Kerala

After his speech became viral, several groups came out against the Bishop, especially Muslim organisations, and some extreme organisations carried out a protest march towards his house. The Congress put pressure on the Pinarayi Vijayan government to call for an all-party meeting, but the demand was ignored.

The BJP also joined the issue and former Vice Chairman of the party's Minority Morcha, George Kurien, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for the Pala Bishop as "Muslim extremists had threatened him publicly with dire consequences".

Pinarayi, however later, countered the Bishop's claims saying that drug sale is not based on religion.