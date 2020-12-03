Kerala on Red Alert; Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit the Coast Today

The storm has moved to Sri Lanka first and was progressing with a speed of 12 kmph during the past few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is likely to weaken by the time it crosses the Gulf of Mannar and turns back to hit Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, but will still be powerful, reported NDTV.

The storm is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during tonight and early morning on Friday with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph, as per IMD