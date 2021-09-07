'Strengthen Contact Tracing Measures': Centre Tells Kerala on Nipah Outbreak

Bhushan also asked the state to strengthen contact tracing measures and identify primary and secondary contacts, as well as prepare a list of high-risk contacts.

All district administrations will have to comply with the accepted norms of home quarantine and there should be an intensive follow-up on such cases, he stressed.

The Health Secretary has also asked the state government to issue alert in nearby districts of Kannur, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

Noting that the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has been identified as the treatment centre, he said that an adequate number of single room isolation facilities, and negative pressure ICU may be earmarked as stand-by.