Kerala Muslims Hold Temple Wedding for Adopted Hindu Daughter

Wearing a traditional silk wedding sari, with pink and golden hues, Rajeshwari from Kerala’s Kasaragod district bent down to touch the feet of her mother to receive her blessings. Her mother, Khadeeja, dressed in a burqa, touched Rajeshwari’s head. This was the heartwarming scene of religious harmony that took place at a wedding in the state on Sunday, 16 February.

Rajeshwari, 22, is the adopted daughter of Abdulla and Khadeeja, a Muslim couple in Kasaragod district. On Sunday, she married Vishnuprasad, a Kanhangad native, at the Manyott temple.