Kerala Evacuates 339 Families as Tamil Nadu Releases Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala has shifted 339 families as Tamil Nadu released water from the Mullaperiyar dam on Friday, 29 October. The dam, located in the Idukki district of the state, was opened at 7.29 am even as Kerala ministers maintained that preparations have been intact to ensure the safety of the people.

Tamil Nadu released 534 cusecs of water by lifting shutters three and four by about 35 cm each. As on Friday morning, the water level in the dam is at 138.70 feet.