Kerala MP to Boycott R-Day Revelry Over Invite to Brazilian Prez
Slamming the invitation to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest at the national Republic Day celebrations, Rajya Sabha member and senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam on Friday declined the government's invitation to attend the official ceremony on Sunday, 26 January.
"His actions in Brazil and at the global stage are directly against the very ethos of the Indian Constitution that we celebrate on Republic Day," he wrote.
Viswam expressed dismay over the government move and reminded the PM that the same Brazilian President had sought actions against India in the WTO for providing aid to struggling sugarcane farmers in the country.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in India on 24 January 2020 for a four-day visit. Apart from attending India's 71st Republic Day Parade as the chief guest, Bolsonaro will also be holding talks with PM Modi and President Ramnath Kovind.
(With inputs from IANS)
