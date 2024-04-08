Kerala Lottery Win Win W 764 Result: Prize Money and Winners for 8 April 2024

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 764 Result for Monday, 8 April 2024, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 5,00,000. Also, the winning amount is different for all the winners. To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.

To check Win Win W live results, please click here.