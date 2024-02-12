Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result Today: Prize Money Details On 12 February

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result for Monday, 12 February, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 5,00,000. Prize money varies among all the winners.