Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result Today: Prize Money Details On 12 February

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 Result for Monday, 12 February, has been declared on the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 5,00,000. Prize money varies among all the winners.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 756 for Monday, 12 February 2024.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow the below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Monday, 12 February 2024.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 756 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 12/02/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)