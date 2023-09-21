Kerala Lottery Today Karunya Plus KN 488 Result on 21 September: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 488 Today on Thursday, 21 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has released the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 488 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website and its official YouTube channel at 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Those who are participating in the Kerala Lottery Draw for the first time must know that the Karunya Plus KN lottery is held every week on Thursday.