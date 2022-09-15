Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result Declared: Check Website; Updates Here
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants should go to keralalotteries.com to download the Karunya Plus KN 438 Result.
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result is officially declared today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com to know more about the result. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the results at 3 pm on Thursday. The complete PDF of the result will be available for download after 4 pm for all the participants.
It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022 can be checked and downloaded from the same website – keralalotteries.com. It is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The result time and other details are available on the official website so participants can check.
Before participating in the Kerala Lotteries organised by the State Lottery Department, everyone must go through the rules and regulations mentioned on the website.
Participants must follow the Kerala Lottery rules if they want to win the prize money. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results at 3 pm regularly for all the participants.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 438 Prize Money
Take a look at the Kerala Lottery Today, Karunya Plus KN 438 draw prize money on Thursday, 15 September 2022:
The first prize is Rs 80 lakh.
The second prize is Rs 10 lakh.
The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.
The fourth prize is Rs 5,000.
The fifth prize is Rs 1,000.
To know more about the Karunya Plus KN 438 prize money, one must visit the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Download Karunya Plus KN 438 Result
Let's take a look at the steps that participants should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 15 September 2022 for Karunya Plus KN 438:
Step 1: Search for the website – keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 438 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The result for today will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.
Step 5: Take a proper look at the winning numbers to see if your lottery ticket number is there on the list.
