Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 560 Declared Today; Check First Prize Amount

The Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 560 has been formally declared on Wednesday, 3 August 2022, at 3 pm on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery on Wednesday for Akshaya AK 560 participants. The ones interested to know the winning numbers should keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com. The complete PDF of the Akshaya AK 560 Kerala Lottery Result will be available for download after 4 pm.

