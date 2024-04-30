Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 Result Today: Prize Money on 30 April 2024

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 result has been released today on 30 April 2024 at the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 PM, the full results PDF will be made available on the previously mentioned website. From the result PDF, participants can review all the pertinent information, such as prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Every week on Tuesday, the Kerala State Lotteries Department holds the Sthree Sakthi SS draw. The first prize money amount is Rs 75,000,000. The winning sum, however, differs for each winner. The Kerala state government oversees the lottery programme known as Kerala State Lotteries. It was established in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department, making it the first of its sort in India.
To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413, click here.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 Prize Money
Here is the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 result on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 413 against the draw date of 30/04/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
