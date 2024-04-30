Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 Result Today: Prize Money on 30 April 2024

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413 result has been released today on 30 April 2024 at the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 PM, the full results PDF will be made available on the previously mentioned website. From the result PDF, participants can review all the pertinent information, such as prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Every week on Tuesday, the Kerala State Lotteries Department holds the Sthree Sakthi SS draw. The first prize money amount is Rs 75,000,000. The winning sum, however, differs for each winner. The Kerala state government oversees the lottery programme known as Kerala State Lotteries. It was established in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department, making it the first of its sort in India.

To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 413, click here.