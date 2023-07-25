ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375 for 25 July Declared: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375 for 25 July Declared: Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375: First Prize is Rs 75,00,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375 for 25 July Declared: Prize Money Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result on Tuesday, 25 July for Sthree Sakthi SS 375 on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm.

From 4 pm onwards, a PDF result file of Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery draw will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result copy will contain all the important details about the Kerala lottery today including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 728 Declared for 24 July: Prize Money List Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375: Prize Money on Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375 today.

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Within one month of the results being announced, all winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery draw may claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 375 Result Today on Tuesday, 25 July 2023

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 375 against the draw date of 25/07/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 611 Declared: Prize Money and Winner List Here

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 611 Declared: Prize Money and Winner List Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×