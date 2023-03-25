ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 594 PDF Today; Know the Lottery Sambad Details

Kerala Lottery Draw Today, 25 March 2023: You can download the Karunya KR 594 result from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 594 PDF Today; Know the Lottery Sambad Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 sambad draw is set to be declared today, Saturday, 25 March 2023, for all interested participants. They should visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm to check the live winners' list. People who are not participating in the draw today can also check the live lottery sambad result. Everyone should take note of the time and stay alert throughout the day.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 594 on Saturday, 25 March, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm on keralalotteries.com. You have to be alert and go through the details mentioned on the lottery sambad PDF carefully. All participants for today are advised to stay informed. Any changes in the result timings will be updated online.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 321 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 321 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Here
ADVERTISEMENT
For those who do not know, the Karunya KR Kerala lottery sambad draw results are released every Saturday. You have to stay alert on this day if you take part in the Karunya KR draw. The result timings are usually fixed, however, any changes in the timings will be informed beforehand.

People like to participate in the Kerala lottery sambad draws because there are chances of winning huge cash prizes. You have to check the result properly to find out whether you are among the lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery Today, 25 March 2023: Karunya KR 594 Prize Money

The Kerala lottery today for Karunya KR 594 draw prize money details are stated below for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 462 Live Result Declared Today; Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 462 Live Result Declared Today; Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya KR 594 PDF on 25 March

Now, let's quickly go through the steps to check the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 594 draw on Saturday, 25 March:

  • Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com

  • Tap on the active result link for Saturday that states Karunya KR 594 lottery sambad draw on the homepage.

  • The lottery result PDF file will display on your screen.

  • Go through the winning numbers for today properly and check your lottery ticket.

  • Download the PDF file from the website and save a copy on the device for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money on 22 March 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: FIFTY FIFTY FF 42 Prize Money on 22 March 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×