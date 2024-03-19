Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 407: Prize Money List for 19 March 2024

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 result has been declared on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 on keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be released on the aforementioned website after 4 PM. Participants can check all the important details from the result PDF including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The first prize money is is Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its kind in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department.
The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. To check the results live, you can click here.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 Prize Money Today
Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 for Tuesday, 19 March 2024.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 407 Result?
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 407.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 404 against the draw date of 19/03/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
