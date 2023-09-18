Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 736 Declared on 18 September: Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 736 on Monday, 18 September 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the Kerala lottery result for today, Win Win W 736, on its official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The complete result PDF of Win Win W 736 will be issued at 4:00 pm today, mentioning all details like winner names, prize money, winning details, and more.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Daily Kerala Lottery Results.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 736 Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Win Win W 736 on Monday, 18 September 2023.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Win Win W 736 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 736: Steps To Check Winner Names
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 736 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –18/09/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
