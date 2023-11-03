Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 353 Result on 3 November 2023: Check Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has declared the Kerala Lottery result on Friday, 3 November 2023 for Nirmal NR 353 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be announced after 3 pm. A complete result PDF will be published by the concerned officials after 4 pm. The PDF will mention all the important details about today's Kerala Lottery including winner names, winning numbers, prize money, and more.
People must know that the Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. All the winners of Kerala lottery Sambad should note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 353: Prize Money Details
Here is the list of prize money for Nirmal NR 353 on Friday, 3 November 2023.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 353 result on Friday, 3 November 2023.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 353 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 03/11/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
