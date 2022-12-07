Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 27 Declared; Know Details
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize of the Fifty Fifty FF 27 lottery draw is Rs 1 crore on Wednesday.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 27, on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, is declared at 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala organizes and conducts weekly lotteries. The lottery result PDF is released on the website - keralalotteries.com for participants to check. People who are participating in the Fifty Fifty FF 27 draw are requested to download the result and go through the list of winning numbers on time.
The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 27, on Wednesday, can be downloaded after 4 pm. To know all the latest details about the weekly lotteries, you have to check the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants can also go through the prize money list of the lottery draw. Winners receive massive prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
It is important to note that the lottery draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants can go through the list of winning numbers online.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result of the lottery draw at 3 pm and the complete PDF is declared after 4 pm. Participants should keep a close eye on the website after 3 pm to know the announcements.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 27: Prize Money Details
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 27 prize money for today, Wednesday, 7 December:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Winners of the Kerala Lotteries must claim the prize money from the department on time.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Fifty Fifty FF 27 Result PDF
Here are the steps participants should know while downloading the Kerala Lottery Result today for Fifty Fifty FF 27:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 27 Result link on the homepage.
The result PDF for Wednesday, 7 December, will open on your screen.
Check the list of winning numbers on the PDF properly.
Download the result PDF from the website.
Take a printout of the Fifty Fifty FF 27 winning numbers so that you can take a better look at it.
