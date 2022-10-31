Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN (W-691) 31 October: Prize Money & Steps to Check
Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-691) Today: Here's the list of prize money on 31 October.
The Kerala lottery results are declared every day and on Monday, it is time for WIN-WIN(W-691). The Kerala lottery results for Monday, 31 October 2022 will be released today at 3 PM. The results are released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
The organization releases the lottery numbers of the winning candidates every day at 3 PM and then a complete PDF is released at 4 PM which has all the other important details. The lottery players can download the PDF from the official website and should keep visiting the website keralalotteries.com to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN(W-691) draw.
Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-691) for 31 October 2022: Prize Money
Here's the prize money of Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-691) today, 31 October 2022.
First prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
How to Check Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-691) Result for 31 October 2022?
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN(W-691) result on Monday, 31 October 2022.
Visit the official website of the Kerala lottery at keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and the Kerala lottery results will appear on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for WIN-WIN(W-691) against the draw date – 31/10/2022.
A PDF copy will open up on your screen.
The PDF will have all the details like the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
The winners of the WIN-WIN(W-691) lottery draw can submit their lottery tickets and claim their prize money. But the winners will not be able to claim the prize money after a period of 1 month from the declaration date of the results.
There will be a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission from the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.