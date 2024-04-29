Kerala Lottery Result Today, Win Win W 767: Prize Money List for 29 April 2024

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 767 Result for Monday, 29 April 2024 been declared, and is now available on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that after 4 PM, a comprehensive result PDF will be released by the relevant authorities on the website. All pertinent information, including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more, will be included in the result PDF.



The Win Win W draw takes place on Mondays each week. It is important for the winners to know that the first reward is Rs 75,00,000. Rs 5,00,000 is the second prize. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.

To check Win Win W 767 live results, click here.