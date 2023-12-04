Join Us On:

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 746 Prize Money Details 4 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 Result for Monday, 4 December 2023 is mentioned below. Check prize money and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 746 Prize Money Details 4 December 2023
i
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 Result for Monday, 4 December 2024 will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000, and the winning amount varies among different winners. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 630 Winners Declared on 2 December; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 630 Winners Declared on 2 December; Prize Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746: Prize Money Details

Check out the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 for Monday, 4 December 2023 below.

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Steps To Check the Daily Kerala Lottery Result

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 result on Monday, 4 December 2023 below.

  • Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Win Win W 746 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –04/12/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 357: Prize Money on 1 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Nirmal NR 357: Prize Money on 1 December 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×