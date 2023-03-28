Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) Prize Money & Steps To Claim

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 28 March 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries releases the Kerala lottery result every Tuesday for STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala lottery result will go live on the site after 3 pm on Tuesday, 28 March.

A PDF result file of the copy of STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-358) will be uploaded on the aforementioned website after 4 PM today. The participants will get all the important details about the Kerala lottery today in the uploaded PDF, including the list of winners, prize money, and more.

It is important for the participants to know that they can claim their prize money within one month of the results being released. They can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Check out the prize money details and the steps to claim it below.