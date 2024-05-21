Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 416 Prize Money on 21 May 2024

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 416 Result: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has declared Kerala Lottery Result today on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 416. A complete result PDF will be released on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net after 4 PM. Participants can check all the important details from the result PDF including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. The first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 1,00,000. Participants must note down that the winning amount varies among all winners.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its kind in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
To check the live result of Sthree Sakthi SS 416, you can click here.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 416: Prize Money
Here is the prize money for Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 416 for Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
To claim the winning prize, the winners must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 416: Winning Numbers
First Prize Winner: SY 486319
Second Prize Winner: SO 483683
Third Prize Winners: 0767 2846 2882 3092 3618 5145 5493 6206 6378 6798 7016 7461 8203 8294 9530 9587 9809 9903
Fourth Prize Winners: 3252 3779 4138 4208 4404 4531 5673 7669 8032 8702
Fifth Prize Winners: 0785 0942 1948 3142 3257 3570 3717 3837 4054 4852 6449 6457 6738 7026 7252 7285 8638 8707 9158 9430
Sixth Prize Winners: 0107 0826 0882 1245 1487 2263 2637 3036 3051 3069 3115 3312 3354 3543 3596 3607 3638 3706 3791 5027 5168 5389 5715 5866 5910 6015 6130 6234 6241 6242 6344 6646 6916 6967 7099 7103 7181 7853 8177 8374 8615 8755 8768 8809 9090 9213 9241 9335 9606 9610 9735 9834
Seventh Prize Winners: 0031 0538 0601 0672 0750 0823 1020 1229 1474 1563 2557 2627 3315 3953 4123 4141 4535 5109 5408 5450 5528 6026 6350 6400 6932 6973 7020 7076 7189 7523 7818 7839 7988 8116 8150 8185 8834 8851 9163 9337 9455 9464 9591 9741 9936
Eighth Prize Winners: 4249 2267 2103 4566 5506 4581 7184 4986 6789 0495 4010 2673 4267 2584 3697 6529 5207 1578 8293 1707 4525 9417 4378 4183 9485 9787 0496 1457 1376 2089 3574 0324 3596 2795 7250 4823
Cons Prize Winners: SN 486319, SO 486319, SP 486319, SR 486319, SS 486319, ST 486319, SU 486319, SV 486319, SW 486319, SX 486319, SZ 486319.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 416 result on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Sthree Sakthi SS 416 against the draw date of 21/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
