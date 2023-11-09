ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 9 November 2023: Karunya Plus KN 495 Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 result has been declared on statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today on 9 November 2023: Karunya Plus KN 495 Prize Money
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 Result Today on 9 November 2023: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 495 result today on the official website – statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday. The complete Kerala lottery result PDF mentioning prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM.

The first prize winner of today's lottery will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 Lakh. Winning amount varies among different winners. The winners must remember that they can claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 388 Prize Money on 7 November 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 388 Prize Money on 7 November 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 495: Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money of Karunya Plus KN 495 on Thursday, 9 November 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 6 November 2023: Win Win W 742 Prize Money Detail

Kerala Lottery Result Today on 6 November 2023: Win Win W 742 Prize Money Detail
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery result Karunya Plus KN 495 on Thursday, 9 November 2023.

  • Visit the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 495 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 09/11/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the Kerala Lottery Sambad information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 626 Result Declared on 4 November; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 626 Result Declared on 4 November; Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×