Kerala Lottery Result Today on 10 November 2023: Nirmal NR 354 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 Result Today: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 354 on 10 November 2023 at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday. The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF after 4 pm.

The first prize money of Friday's Kerala lottery is Rs 70 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.