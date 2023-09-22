Kerala Lottery Result Today Nirmal NR 347 on 22 Sep: Prize Money, Winners & More

Kerala lottery Result Today Live Nirmal NR 347 on Friday, 22 August 2023: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 347 today on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The winner names, prize money, and other winning details will be revealed by the concerned officials in the form of a Kerala lottery result PDF from 4 pm onwards.

All the winners of Kerala Lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR draw is held every week on Friday by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The live results are uploaded by the concerned officials at 3 pm daily.