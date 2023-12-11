Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 747 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 747 today, Monday, 11 December 2023, is officially released on the website - keralalotteries.com. People who bought lottery tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can go through the ticket numbers mentioned on the site. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the lottery draws and sells the tickets before the result date. You can buy the tickets and go through the rules online.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 747 on Monday, 11 December, is live after 3 pm on the website. You can download the lottery sambad PDF after 4 pm from the same site - keralalotteries.com. Make sure to go through the details mentioned on the PDF after downloading it to avoid problems later on. All the announcements are available online.
The Win Win W draw results are usually announced every week, on Monday. Any changes in the result date will be informed earlier via the website so make sure to keep a close eye on it.
The lottery sambad draws allow lucky participants to take back home massive cash prizes. You can claim them from the State Lottery Department of Kerala after submitting the lottery tickets by the deadline, which is thirty days from the result declaration date. Participants are requested to follow all the rules.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 747 Prize Money: 11 December 2023
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 747 prize money for today, Monday, 11 December 2023, is mentioned here for interested readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad PDF: How to Download Win Win W 747 Result on 11 December 2023
Here is the easy step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for Win Win W 747 on Monday, 11 December:
Visit keralalotteries.com for the lottery sambad download link.
Click on the active option "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 747 Result" available on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on your screen.
You can go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
Download the PDF file from the website and save a soft copy on your device.
