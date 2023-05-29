Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 720 Result at 3 PM Today; Know Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 29 May 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result at 3 pm on its website - keralalotteries.com so that participants can go through the winners from anywhere they want. One must carefully check the live result announcements and verify the numbers to see if they are among the lucky winners for today.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw today, Monday, 29 May, will also be available in a PDF form. You must check the official website - keralalotteries.com at 4 pm today, to download the lottery sambad PDF. Participants are requested to save a copy of the PDF so they can go through the list of lucky winners.