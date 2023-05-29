Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 720 Result at 3 PM Today; Know Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 29 May 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result at 3 pm on its website - keralalotteries.com so that participants can go through the winners from anywhere they want. One must carefully check the live result announcements and verify the numbers to see if they are among the lucky winners for today.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw today, Monday, 29 May, will also be available in a PDF form. You must check the official website - keralalotteries.com at 4 pm today, to download the lottery sambad PDF. Participants are requested to save a copy of the PDF so they can go through the list of lucky winners.
The lottery sambad results are declared at a fixed time daily. It is important to note that the draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala so all the crucial details related to the lottery sambad are updated on its website.
You have to keep checking the official website for important details if you participate in the weekly draws. You will not be able to claim the prize money if you miss the deadline to submit the form or fail to follow the rules.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Win Win W 720: Prize Money for 29 May 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 720 prize money list for Monday, 29 May 2023, is stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 720 Result: How to Download
Look at the steps mentioned below if you want to download the Kerala lottery Win Win W 720 result PDF today, Monday, 29 May:
Visit the official page of the department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Win Win W 720 result on the homepage.
The PDF file will display on your device and you can check the list of winners.
Download the lottery sambad result PDF for the Win Win draw.
Take a printout of the PDF if you want to go through the winners for today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)