ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 720 Result at 3 PM Today; Know Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Today, 29 May 2023: You can download the Win Win W 720 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 720 Result at 3 PM Today; Know Prize Money List
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 29 May 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will announce the live result at 3 pm on its website - keralalotteries.com so that participants can go through the winners from anywhere they want. One must carefully check the live result announcements and verify the numbers to see if they are among the lucky winners for today.

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 720 draw today, Monday, 29 May, will also be available in a PDF form. You must check the official website - keralalotteries.com at 4 pm today, to download the lottery sambad PDF. Participants are requested to save a copy of the PDF so they can go through the list of lucky winners.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 603 Prize Money & Winners on 27 May 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 603 Prize Money & Winners on 27 May 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

The lottery sambad results are declared at a fixed time daily. It is important to note that the draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala so all the crucial details related to the lottery sambad are updated on its website.

You have to keep checking the official website for important details if you participate in the weekly draws. You will not be able to claim the prize money if you miss the deadline to submit the form or fail to follow the rules.

Kerala Lottery Sambad Win Win W 720: Prize Money for 29 May 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Win Win W 720 prize money list for Monday, 29 May 2023, is stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Vishu Bumper BR-91: Prize Money Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 720 Result: How to Download

Look at the steps mentioned below if you want to download the Kerala lottery Win Win W 720 result PDF today, Monday, 29 May:

  • Visit the official page of the department - keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on the active link that states the Kerala lottery Win Win W 720 result on the homepage.

  • The PDF file will display on your device and you can check the list of winners.

  • Download the lottery sambad result PDF for the Win Win draw.

  • Take a printout of the PDF if you want to go through the winners for today.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 366: Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 366: Check Prize Money Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×