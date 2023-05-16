Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 365 Result Today Declared; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 365 draw has formally been declared today, Tuesday, 16 May 2023. People who have bought the lottery tickets are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - keralalotteries.com for the announcements. The lottery results are declared at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You can go through the live result announcement if you are free. Everyone should know the lottery details before participating.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 365 will be released in a PDF form today, Tuesday, 16 May, after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. If you want to know the correct lottery ticket numbers you should go through the live result announcement and download the PDF as soon as it is released on the website.
Lucky winners receive prize money and other rewards from the State Lottery Department. You can take part in the weekly draws by buying the tickets and knowing the result dates.
All important details such as lottery result date, time, prize money, etc, are stated on the official website of the department so that people can go through them. You do not need to log in or provide any personal details to view the list of winners.
Kerala Lottery Today, 16 May 2023: Sthree Sakthi SS 365 Prize List
The Kerala lottery today Sthree Sakthi SS 365 draw prize money list for Tuesday, 16 May, are stated here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
You can claim the money from the lottery department by submitting your ticket if you are a winner today.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 365 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF today for Sthree Sakthi SS 365 on Tuesday, 16 May:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the Sthree Sakthi SS 365 lottery sambad link on the homepage.
The result PDF file will appear on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned in the result and check the lottery ticket numbers carefully.
Click on the download option available on the PDF page.
Save a copy of the lottery result PDF for future use.
