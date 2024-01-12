Kerala Lottery Result, 12 January: Nirmal NR 363 Result Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 363 draw is announced on the official website - keralalotteries.com on Friday, 12 January 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad today should remember that the result is declared after 3 pm on the website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a government body. The lottery draws are held at Gorkhi Bhavan at a fixed time. Participants should stay alert to know the latest updates about the draws.

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 363 on Friday, 12 January, will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. You can download the lottery sambad result from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to check and download the lottery result on time to know the lucky winners for Friday.