Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 41 Live Result Declared; Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Fifty Fifty FF 41 PDF from keralalotteries.com on Wednesday.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 41 draw is officially declared today, Wednesday, 15 March 2023. You can check and download the lottery sambad result from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the Fifty Fifty draw are advised to stay alert and know all the latest announcements by the department regarding the result. It is crucial to stay updated with the details and download the lottery draw PDF on time.
The live result of the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 41 draw on Wednesday, 15 March, is announced at 3 pm and the PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. One should download the lottery sambad PDF so they can go through the list of lucky winners whenever they have enough time to check the details.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the daily lottery sambad draws and the result timings are fixed. Any changes in the timings will be informed to the participants via a notification on the website.
Therefore, interested people must keep checking the official website until the result for the day is finally released by the department. Anybody can go through the lottery sambad result even if they are not participating.
Kerala Lottery Today: Fifty Fifty FF 41 Prize Money for 15 March 2023
The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 41 prize money details for Wednesday, 15 March 2023, are stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
These are the prize money details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala for the Fifty Fifty draw that is held every Wednesday.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 41 Result
Here is the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 41 draw on Wednesday:
Visit the lottery department website - keralalotteries.com.
Find and click on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 41 result on the homepage.
The PDF file will display on your screen when you click on the link.
Download the result PDF from the website after going through the winners.
You can take a printout of the lottery PDF if you want.
