The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 483 draw is officially announced today, Thursday, 17 August 2023. Participants of the draw today are requested to check the official website - keralalotteries.com directly. As per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the result is declared at 3 pm on the above-mentioned website for everyone interested to know the winners. You must go through the live result announcement on time and stay informed.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 483 today, on Thursday, 17 August, will be available in a PDF file later on for those who want to download a copy. According to the official announcements, the PDF will be announced at 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com and anybody can download a soft copy. Everyone should check it.