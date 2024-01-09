Kerala Lottery Result Today, 9 January: Sthree Sakthi SS 397 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 397 on Tuesday, 9 January 2024, is formally declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. It is important to note that the live result link is activated now on the website and you can go through the list of lucky winners. Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money properly to see if you are among the winners for today. One should stay cautious while checking the result.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 397 on Tuesday, 9 January, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. The PDF file will be released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after the live result is announced. One should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates online.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the lottery results on the official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. You can check and download the results from the official website only so stay alert.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery draw results are usually announced every Tuesday, as per schedule. Participants get to know about the changes in the result dates via the website so it is important to update it. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the draws for interested participants.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 397 Prize Money: 9 January 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 397 prize money list for Tuesday, 9 January 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result PDF: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 397 Result on 9 January
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result PDF for the Sthree Sakthi SS 397 draw on Tuesday, 9 January, here:
Browse through the official site of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 397 PDF on the homepage.
Once the lottery sambad result PDF page displays on your screen, check the numbers below each prize money.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy.
