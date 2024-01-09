Kerala Lottery Result Today, 9 January: Sthree Sakthi SS 397 Result Out; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 397 on Tuesday, 9 January 2024, is formally declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. It is important to note that the live result link is activated now on the website and you can go through the list of lucky winners. Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money properly to see if you are among the winners for today. One should stay cautious while checking the result.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 397 on Tuesday, 9 January, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. The PDF file will be released by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after the live result is announced. One should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates online.