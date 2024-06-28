Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 386 Winners Declared on 28 June; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 386 draw on Friday, 28 June 2024, is declared on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw can check the live result announcement on the website and track the list of lucky winners. One should note that the live result was announced after 3 pm on the official site. All concerned people should check the winners and other details on the result carefully to stay informed.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 386 on Friday, 28 June, can be downloaded in a PDF form after 4 pm. The PDF link will also be activated on the same website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must check the live result announcement and download the PDF on time. All the important details about the lottery draws are stated online for interested people.
For those who are new, the State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the lottery draws from Monday to Saturday. You can participate and stand a chance to win prize money after buying the tickets.
Lucky winners can claim massive cash prizes from the lottery department after submitting their tickets and documents by the deadline. Please remember the last date to submit the documents if you want the prize.
The Nirmal NR draw results are usually announced every Friday. Any changes in the dates are announced earlier so keep track of the announcements on the website.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 386 Prize Money: 28 June 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 386 prize money list for Friday, 28 June 2024:
First Prize Money: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize Money: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize Money: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 28 June: How To Download Nirmal NR 386 PDF
Read the easy steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 386 on Friday, 28 June:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to find the active result PDF link.
Tap on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 386 PDF" on the homepage.
Once the result PDF opens on a new page, check the winning numbers and prize money.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website and save a soft copy for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)