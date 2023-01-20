ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 312 Declared Today; Check Prize Money List Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Nirmal NR 312 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 20 January 2023.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 312 draw is released today, Friday, 20 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can download the PDF from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Everyone participating in the lottery sambad today should note that the result is released at 3 pm. One must keep a close eye on the aforementioned website and go through the details mentioned before participating in the draws.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 312 PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Participants of the draw must download the lottery sambad result PDF to take a proper look at the list of winning numbers for the day. Only lucky winners can take back home prize money that is set by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Participants of the lottery draw on Friday should know the prize money set by the State Lottery Department. People who are able to secure the first position in the result list can take back home the highest amount.

All the lottery winners have to submit their Nirmal NR 312 lottery sambad ticket to the department within thirty days of the result declaration. The ones who will miss the deadline cannot claim the prize later on.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 312 Prize Money: List for 20 January

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 312 prize money for today, Friday, 20 January, is stated here:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 100,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Lucky winners should submit their lottery tickets to the department by the last submission date if they want the money.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 312 PDF

Here are the simple steps you should know while downloading the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 312 on Friday:

  • Go to the site - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the Nirmal NR 312 lottery result link on the homepage.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF will display on your screen.

  • Download the PDF from the website to look at the list of winning numbers for the day.

  • Take a printout of the result PDF if you want to keep a hard copy with yourself.

