Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 500 Winners Out on 14 December; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 500 today, Thursday, 14 December 2023, is declared on the website - keralalotteries.com for concerned participants. The ones who were patiently waiting to know the lucky winners for today can go through the live result announcement on the aforementioned site. It is important to note that the live list of winners is declared after 3 pm. Participants are requested to stay alert while going through the latest updates available online.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 500 on Thursday, 14 December, will be available in a PDF form after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the lottery sambad PDF so they can check the list of lucky winners whenever they have time. The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces important updates on the website - keralalotteries.com for all.